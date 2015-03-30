Building and Distributing Android SDK Add-Ons

Dave Smith is the Android Practice Lead at NewCircle, where he focuses on development and maintenance of courseware materials.
Dave has worked in developing software at all levels of the Android platform since 2009; from writing user applications using the SDK to building and customizing the Android source code for embedded devices. Prior to that, he was an embedded applications developer and hardware systems integrator for the M2M industry, working mostly with 8 and 16-bit microprocessors. His favorite mobile projects are those that integrate custom accessory hardware with consumer devices or involve building Android for embedded platforms. Today he specializes primarily in integrating custom device interfaces, such as USB and UART, with application layer services on embedded Android hardware.
Dave is also passionate about providing resources for developers that they can make use of long term. He is the author of the popular Android book Android Recipes: A Problem Solution Approach published by Apress; a cookbook style text dedicated to getting Android developers up and running quickly by providing real-world useful examples of how to use the Android SDK and NDK to build applications quickly and well. Dave is a regular speaker at Android conferences, where he usually speaks on topics related to hardware integration and framework internals. He frequently shares ideas via the NewCircle Stream, his personal development blog, Twitter (@devunwired), and Google+.
Dave received his degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Colorado School of Mines, and is a licensed Professional Engineer.
