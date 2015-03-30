Building and Distributing Android SDK Add-Ons

Since Google Play Services took much of the thunder away from the Google APIs SDK targets, SDK Add-ons have fallen a bit out of the mainstream thought of Android developers. However, if you are an OEM of an Android-based product (especially one that may not be in the consumer space), then SDK Add-ons are worth another look.

The following is a recording of the session I gave at the Android Builder's Summit 2015, entitled Building and Distributing SDK Add-ons that will hopefully help give you a flavor for how they work and why they are so useful to embedded developers and OEMs.

You can find the slides hosted here as well:

