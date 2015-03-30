Spark ML from Lab to Production: Picking the ...

6 Steps to Get Top Performance from the Changes in Spark 2.0

Tutorial: Modern Spark DataFrame and Dataset

Watch Every Talk from NE Scala 2016

Building and Distributing Android SDK Add-Ons

Building and Distributing Android SDK Add-Ons

Mar 30, 2015 By Dave Smith | 75060 views.

Tags: Android

Since Google Play Services took much of the thunder away from the Google APIs SDK targets, SDK Add-ons have fallen a bit out of the mainstream thought of Android developers. However, if you are an OEM of an Android-based product (especially one that may not be in the consumer space), then SDK Add-ons are worth another look.

The following is a recording of the session I gave at the Android Builder's Summit 2015, entitled Building and Distributing SDK Add-ons that will hopefully help give you a flavor for how they work and why they are so useful to embedded developers and OEMs.

You can find the slides hosted here as well:

Want to learn more and dive deeper into AOSP and building your own SDK? Sign up for our next Android Internals course today!

About the Author

Dave Smith

Dave Smith is the Android Practice Lead at NewCircle, where he focuses on development and maintenance of courseware materials.

Dave has worked in developing software at all levels of the Android platform since 2009; from writing user applications using the SDK to building and customizing the Android source code for embedded devices. Prior to that, he was an embedded applications developer and hardware systems integrator for the M2M industry, working mostly with 8 and 16-bit microprocessors. His favorite mobile projects are those that integrate custom accessory hardware with consumer devices or involve building Android for embedded platforms. Today he specializes primarily in integrating custom device interfaces, such as USB and UART, with application layer services on embedded Android hardware.

Android Recipes by ApressDave is also passionate about providing resources for developers that they can make use of long term. He is the author of the popular Android book Android Recipes: A Problem Solution Approach published by Apress; a cookbook style text dedicated to getting Android developers up and running quickly by providing real-world useful examples of how to use the Android SDK and NDK to build applications quickly and well.  Dave is a regular speaker at Android conferences, where he usually speaks on topics related to hardware integration and framework internals. He frequently shares ideas via the NewCircle Stream, his personal development blog, Twitter (@devunwired), and Google+.

Dave received his degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Colorado School of Mines, and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

Learn More

If you liked this post you'll probably be interested in these:

Google Proximity Beacons - Part 2
Android Testing: New Course from NewCircle
Video Q & A with Dan Bornstein, the creator of Dalvik
0 Comments
Hide comments

Comments